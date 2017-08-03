Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 2

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 2 - On the call we examine the forces of global currencies as the Dollar is on the precipice of a major cliff, but European equities might finally like this trade.

Small cap stocks are the latest to test key technical support, as Industrials deepen their down trend but find a bounce at the 50d.

