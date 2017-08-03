Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 2 - On the call we examine the forces of global currencies as the Dollar is on the precipice of a major cliff, but European equities might finally like this trade.
Small cap stocks are the latest to test key technical support, as Industrials deepen their down trend but find a bounce at the 50d.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Dollar • small cap stocks • trade
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Reserved parking encourages visits to elderly parentsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Too many tourists put remote caves at riskSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Rising incomes fuel ‘sense of gain’Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- China to further excavate the re-emerging Buddha siteSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Xi’an overhauls rabies vaccine industrySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Human-machine future seen in blink of an eyeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Platform preserves a disappearing ethnic languageSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Former inspector expelled from CPCSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Tianzhou-1 releases satellite in orbitSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Top universities swamped by touristsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-03
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Reserved parking encourages visits to elderly parents