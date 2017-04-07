Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 7 - Markets not reacting to what might have been an overreaction on policy from Washington in Syria.

But are we surprised? We too were sickened by the chemical warfare waged this week in Syria and believe the world must take a stand against such barbarism. We would however at least highlight the hypocrisy of the action from the isolationist President.

The ECB was a big disappointment this week and gave Dollar bulls a chance to trade back above to 100dma. We are buyers of the Euro at 1.05 and think this will jump start the EU outperformance even with the French elections looming.

US data this week was disappointing punctuated by the lame NFP. What country is back on track with their macro?

