Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 7 - Markets not reacting to what might have been an overreaction on policy from Washington in Syria.
But are we surprised? We too were sickened by the chemical warfare waged this week in Syria and believe the world must take a stand against such barbarism. We would however at least highlight the hypocrisy of the action from the isolationist President.
The ECB was a big disappointment this week and gave Dollar bulls a chance to trade back above to 100dma. We are buyers of the Euro at 1.05 and think this will jump start the EU outperformance even with the French elections looming.
US data this week was disappointing punctuated by the lame NFP. What country is back on track with their macro?
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 5 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- ‘Deaths’ in Sweden truck attackSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- The word on the web – and the street: ‘Protest’ and ‘march’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- Tit for tat? Police raid O’Sullivan’s officeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- MAPPED: A day of mass protests calling for Zuma to step downSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- Did Dlamini-Zuma dismiss countrywide anti-Zuma marches as ‘this rubbish’?Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- WATCH: Maimane declares ‘We have junk president’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- Shakes not stirred by improved Safa offer of R2m at CCMA hearingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- ANN7 reporter attacked at anti-Zuma marchSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-04-07
- Youngest organ donor in China: 33 hours oldSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- Chongqing to unveil world’s longest glass skywalkSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- Online users in China read most booksSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- Xu Qin appointed acting governor of HebeiSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- Most Chinese provincial regions accomplish disciplinary inspection tasksSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- Precision medicine summit held in ShenzhenSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- Funeral Association recommends QR code tombstoneSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-04-07
- ‘Deaths’ in Sweden truck attack