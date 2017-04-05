Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 5

By On April 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 5 - Fed minutes turn the tide of a market that was at fresh highs  in Nasdaq and SPX was with 20 points of a record. 

 Now we must clean up the technical damage done today on top of the fresh Fed concerns.

Outside reversal in the NDX may mark a top or today could have been an overreaction.

Is good news good news for markets?  Lets wait to Fridays NFP and go from there.

Login into your account

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply