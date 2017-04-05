Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 5 - Fed minutes turn the tide of a market that was at fresh highs in Nasdaq and SPX was with 20 points of a record.
Now we must clean up the technical damage done today on top of the fresh Fed concerns.
Outside reversal in the NDX may mark a top or today could have been an overreaction.
Is good news good news for markets? Lets wait to Fridays NFP and go from there.
