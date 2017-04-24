Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 24 - French elections deliver the perfect outcome for markets and we ask the question whether European politics are the norm or the exception to the USA and other parts of the world?

France has ratified the positive benefit of political support hovering around central left and central right positioning.

France has also ratified the Euro implicitly while Macron has been explicit is his support of a strong alliance with Germany, post Brexit.

With asset classes around the world moving on the French result, what are the implications for gold, European banks, emerging market equity's, and reflation?

We address all of these market dynamics.

Tune in to your account for more information