Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 21 - Markets limp into the weekend but with better strength than might be expected considering the prospect of a negative French election result.

Meanwhile Europe continues to put forth the best macro data in the world and today's composite manufacturing and services index release was the best in six years.

Oil under pressure again bouncing around the 200 day for yet another test of Texas tea. Oil has given investors seven +/- 10% moves in the last 10 months.

Emerging market fund inflows continue to tell the tale of a change in character for a beleaguered asset class.

Have a great weekend!