Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 19 - French elections give us a sense of déjà vu yet we thank the move-in yields is way over done on the downside and are assessing the best ways to reengage in the reflation trade.
Emerging markets are underperforming today and that may have as much to do with positioning than it does about top down fundamentals.
Watching to key 50dma for a bounce.
Facebook Developer Conference(F8) focused less on innovation than it did on maintaining a leadership position in social media and related technologies.
We like the giant platform at Facebook but wonder at what price?
Tune into your account for the audio call.
