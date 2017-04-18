Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 18 - On the call today we discuss the breakdown in bond yields and the impact in deflation trades.
The other side of the story for deflation has the dollar weakening and that should support those assets that trade inversely to the dollar: commodities and gold and EM FX.
Again those trades are not working today because risk off means investors are focused on Europe and Middle Eastern geopolitics.
Turn into your account for more information.
