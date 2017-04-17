Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 17 - Global markets bounce as risk readjusted after long holiday weekend.
But the reality remains that global politics will hang over the markets for the foreseeable future, and we brace for FRexit rhetoric.
While the reflation trade has suffered dramatically in the last two months calling for the end of the reflection trade now is not only poor timing after a major pull back but not consistent with the global economy which is slowly improving. China data over the weekend lends support.
Earnings season in the USA remains something that will allow stock pickers a chance to outperform in this environment. We discuss trades in banks and across emerging markets.
China data • earnings • trade • usa
