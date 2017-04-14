Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 14 - As we head into a long holiday weekend globally geopolitics escalate and leave little reason for taking on additional market risk.
Technicals are poor in the S&P and but do not construct your investment strategy around the charts. We explain...
China was a bright spot this week both on the political transition we are seeing with Trump and Xi Jingping, as well as Chinese macro. Imports exports and FDI were strong and show an economy that is accelerating not slumping.
The dollar continues to meander with a move to the downside still on the horizon. This will be supportive to emerging markets and commodities trading.
Tagged with: China • FDI • technicals • Trump
EM News
