Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 13 - If yesterday was reversal day for the Trump administration on key areas that include the dollar, the Fed, and China today is punctuated by the realities of earnings season and macro that is at cross currents.

We discuss J.P. Morgan earnings in some detail and lay out our strategy for trading this stock and the sector.

Russia and Turkey remain in the headlines and both look interesting despite the news flow that is clearly not positive.

Tune in to your account for more in formation.