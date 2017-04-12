Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 12 - On the call today we highlight a market that is showing major signs of strain across multiple asset classes yet the broader investing public remains somewhat Pollyanna-ish

Is the reflation trade dead? Today's price action and Steele and Kopper tests the bulls

Earnings season just around the corner will provide a chance to test valuations banks are in focus tomorrow.

