Emerging Money Daily Audio Call April 12 - On the call today we highlight a market that is showing major signs of strain across multiple asset classes yet the broader investing public remains somewhat Pollyanna-ish
Is the reflation trade dead? Today's price action and Steele and Kopper tests the bulls
Earnings season just around the corner will provide a chance to test valuations banks are in focus tomorrow.
Tune in to your account for more information.
