Emerging Money Daily Audio Blog April 5

Markets basking in the glory of toned down trade commentary but for how long?
Tomorrow’s payroll number and Fed commentary will be more important for markets then the trade issues that will linger. The good news for reflation trades is that rates are picking up and investors are more comfortable in the view that the global economy is fine after all.
Tune in to your account to find out where we are focusing.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country