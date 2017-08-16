Emerging Money Daily Audio August 16 - While politics in the US continue to incite social tension, markets find themselves more dependent on (hopefully) independent central banks for their fate than the (hollow?) promises of Washington on the policy front.
Infrastructure was the topic of yesterday's Trump press conference gone bad, but a look at the charts on core resource plays tells you this trade was not waiting from Trump to see a breakout across miners, metals, and industrial linked reflation trades.
On the call we discuss a couple trades we are focused on in the metals space and why this time you may see these names building on strong performance to date.
Time to nibble in Retail after yet another test and hold of the lows? There is one charter member of this group we are beginning to warm on.
