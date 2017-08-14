Emerging Money Daily Audio August 14

Emerging Money Daily Audio August 14 - Just as the markets digest cautious tone from the National Security Advisor and CIA markets are forced to confront a Fed that no-one takes seriously.

As you look at your stock watch lists, there are more than a few names and sectors trading well below the pre "Fire and Fury" levels. There are also a few names that are above those levels. Some are tactical "sells", some are fundamental "buys"

