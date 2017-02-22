Emerging Money Daily Audi0 Call February 22 - More sentiment readings for market skeptics to highlight as indicating overbought markets that are ripe for at least a correction.

We continue to remind investors of the cross currents of synchronized global growth dynamics weighted against massive political uncertainty in the EU and US, and a Fed that is always lurking. What could a correction look like? We discuss…

Dollar strength is being met with resilience in EM and Gold and this change in character is also consistent with better global growth. Sentiment towards EM from crossover investors is notable and we refresh our view on asset class valuations, and EPS trends.

What else are we watching ? Topics we touch include: US taxation, Immigration issues, and Credit issues to think about.

