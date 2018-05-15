Emerging Money Audio May 15

With rates soaring today and the dollar touching recent cycle highs, risk assets especially emerging markets are in retreat.
For strategists and stock pickers alike there is an interesting dichotomy between growth and fear of the Fed.
Not all retail stocks are hurt in this type of environment and today we focused on luxury consumer discretionary companies who are in a sweet spot.
Tune in to your account for more information.
