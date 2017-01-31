Emerging Money Audio Call January 31 - Todays story is Dollar weakness and a break of the 100 level on the DXY as Trump jawbones the greenback while addressing the drug industry.
We discuss the implications for Gold and Copper
Watch the transports whether you are a Dow Theorist or not. UPS earnings were weak and add to the down move we have seen in the sector over last couple weeks
The Fed has to be saying what about me as a 2 day meeting launches and markets are shrugging off risks of a more hawkish statement tomorrow.
Tune into your account for more information.
