Emerging Money Audio Blog May 25

By On May 25, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Italian bond yields remain in focus pushing the dollar higher and raising the stakes on the ECB‘s next move.
Oil is pulling back as Saudi and Russia appear to be softening their stance on production caps.  Is this the start of a bigger move in energy stocks?

Emerging Markets remain on the path of lower lows until the Dollar settles out.

Tune into your account for more information and have a great Memorial Day.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply