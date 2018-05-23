Emerging Money Audio Blog MAY 23

By On May 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

How much does Italy matter? Even for those that feel the Dollar is range-bound there must be scenario analysis that assesses the impact of spread widening on the periphery of Europe ( see “PIGS”).

In retail, the luxury trade remains in vogue globally and will outperform even as other Asset classes come under pressure.

Time into your account for more information.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply