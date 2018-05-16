Emerging Money Audio Blog May 16

Global markets showing resilience in the face of higher US rates, a higher Dollar, and continued political uncertainty.
On today’s call we revisit the reflation trade which has remained intact despite the headwinds of the resurgent dollar, questions about Chinese demand, and some concerns about the strength of the global synchronized recovery.
We discuss the top names to play reflation globally and offer fresh technical levels for Emerging Markets.
Tune in to your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Chinese • emerging markets • trade • US
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country