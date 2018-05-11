Emerging Money Audio Blog May 11

By On May 11, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Volatility limos into the weekend and equity investors must guard against complacency.

The yield curve continues to flatten as inflation expectations moderate but the Fed’s continued attack of short rates moves on.

Emerging markets continue to be a tactical focus after underperforming. We watch the weaker dollar as a critical component to the next leg.

Have a great weekend.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply