Emerging Money Audio Blog May 11

Volatility limos into the weekend and equity investors must guard against complacency.
The yield curve continues to flatten as inflation expectations moderate but the Fed’s continued attack of short rates moves on.
Emerging markets continue to be a tactical focus after underperforming. We watch the weaker dollar as a critical component to the next leg.
Have a great weekend.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: emerging markets • short
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country