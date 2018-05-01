Emerging Money Audio Blog May 1

May 1, 2018

While we wait for Apple earnings after the bell and the Fed tomorrow, equity investors must question what is the right multiple for this market?

We continue to highlight the USD move and how a suddenly popular energy trade runs the risk of catching investors offside again.

