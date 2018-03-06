Emerging Money Audio Blog March 6

The tone remains constructive this morning following yesterday‘s walk back of extreme trade talk.
We are encouraged by a strong technical recovery in emerging markets, oil, and a handful of other commodities.
A tactical trade into Europe makes sense into the ECB meeting on Thursday which we expect will continue the relative dovishness of Draghi and his cohorts.
