Emerging Money Audio Blog March 6

March 6, 2018

The tone remains constructive this morning following yesterday‘s walk back of extreme trade talk.

We are encouraged by a strong technical recovery in emerging markets, oil, and a handful of other commodities.

A tactical trade into Europe makes sense into the ECB meeting on Thursday which we expect will continue the relative dovishness of Draghi and his cohorts.

