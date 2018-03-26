Emerging Money Audio Blog March 26

Markets start the week in a very positive tone off the Mnuchin comments last night regarding a better working relationship with China on the trade front.
The bounce this morning feels tenuous and that makes sense given we have no idea what that really means.
Meanwhile supply this week in US Treasuries is the largest ever and will weigh on yields.
