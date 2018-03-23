Emerging Money Audio Blog March 23

Nasty overnight trading may get us to a place where sentiment is now negative enough that we can start to get more bullish.
Get it? We explain.
Value is starting to take shape across a few sectors and if you don’t have your shopping list ready you should. We stay positive in banks both in the US and globally.
Oil remains resilient and that is also a sign that global growth can’t be too far away.
Have a great weekend.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country