Emerging Money Audio Blog March 23

By On March 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Nasty overnight trading may get us to a place where sentiment is now negative enough that we can start to get more bullish.

Get it?  We explain.

Value is starting to take shape across a few sectors and if you don’t have your shopping list ready you should.  We stay positive in banks both in the US and globally.

Oil remains resilient and that is also a sign that global growth can’t be too far away.

Have a great weekend.

