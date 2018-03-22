Emerging Money Audio Blog March 21

Did it take the release of trade sanctions against China to have the market respond to them?

What we’re seeing in markets over all our reactions to issues that have been there that the market had ignored previously but now is obsessed with.

What it tells us is that we remain stuck between the goal posts of the height of two months ago and the low four weeks ago.

Volatility is a reality not a passing fad. A look at the VIX index and you can see we are now right in the middle of what was a 10 year range before the crisis I should and central bag support for market volatility.