Emerging Money Audio Blog March 21

Will the Fed get snowed out? Well we are certain they will show up and hike 25 basis points, but we are not sure how they will outline the dot plots.

Regardless of their rhetoric, markets are pricing in more tightening at the short end and are significant consequences to consumers from this dynamic.

For technical analysts the charts of the SPX, EEM, US dollar, and even the VIX all are hovering around or near important levels that could define immediate direction on the market. Remember technical analysis on matters when it matters, but at a minimum is an important guidepost to investors who are using fundamental analysis.

Tune in to your Account for more information and stay warm. Happy Spring?!