Emerging Money Audio Blog March 21

Will the Fed get snowed out? Well we are certain they will show up and hike 25 basis points, but we are not sure how they will outline the dot plots.
Regardless of their rhetoric, markets are pricing in more tightening at the short end and are significant consequences to consumers from this dynamic.
For technical analysts the charts of the SPX, EEM, US dollar, and even the VIX all are hovering around or near important levels that could define immediate direction on the market. Remember technical analysis on matters when it matters, but at a minimum is an important guidepost to investors who are using fundamental analysis.
Tune in to your Account for more information and stay warm. Happy Spring?!
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Happy Spring • markets • US • VIX
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country