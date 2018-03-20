Emerging Money Audio Blog March 20

Markets are sideways ahead of tomorrow’s Fed announcement.
While we are confident the Fed Funds Rate will move higher 25bps we don’t know how hawkish or not new Fed Chair Powell will be.
The Dollar is back on its front foot today after growth concerns had recently taken the upward pressure off the currency.
Positioning for a weak Dollar in our view may be too complacent on the Greenback.
currency • Dollar • Fed Chair Powell • Fed Funds Rate
