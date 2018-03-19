Emerging Money Audio Blog March 19

Markets suffering under the weight of the weekends tweet storm, fear of the Fed, and technicals that suggest there is more room to go lower.

Reflation trades are suffering this morning and we watch levered commodity players for clues about current direction for copper, oil, and the reflation trade.

Emerging market currencies need to take notice of a Dollar that is reasserting itself.

This morning weakness in the Ruble, Real, Turkish Lira, and Mexican Peso all signal potential legs lower.