Emerging Money Audio Blog March 14

Weak macro in the US and abroad suddenly has investors straddling two very different arguments that lead to the same place: market drawdown.
Either the economy is overheating from significant growth, or we are running out of steam late in the economic cycle.
But both scenarios cannot be playing out at the same time.
Tune in to today’s call to hear our tactical playbook for the short term and our big picture view of the drivers of market risk and return.
