Emerging Money Audio Blog June 8

As we go into the weekend and a very thorny G7 meeting begins in Canada, global markets are wrestling with macro fundamentals which remain very strong and hotspots around the world that appear on the edge.

US investors find the S&P near the top of a six month range that should be respected. Trade acrimony and European fears should also put downward pressure on bond yields and upward pressure on the dollar if things get extreme. We remain confident that the dollar is range however in the absence of a full blown sovereign debt crisis in Italy.

Brazil is suddenly part of the investment map for those who can barely find it on the world map.

What does Brazil mean for your portfolio in the US?

Tune in to your account for more information.