Emerging Money Audio Blog January 31, 2018

Markets are breathing a sigh of relief with the State of the Union address in the rearview mirror but the Fed is still on deck this afternoon and this morning’s ADP figures set up an important payroll number on Friday for inflation hawks.
US earnings are back center stage for the next 48 hours with over $1 trillion of market reporting between now and Thursday evening. The tailwinds for EPS growth and profitability remain intact, all while sentiment readings reflect that investors already expect higher earnings and guidance from companies who report.
