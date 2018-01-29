Emerging Money Audio Blog January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018
For investors this is the week that will test markets with challenges coming from top down and bottom up forces.
The State of the Union, Fed Meeting, Payroll release, NAFTA, and yields that are breaking out, all pose potential risks for investors.
Risks are further heightened by the euphoric January to date with positioning and momentum in dangerous territory.
Add in a monstrous week of earnings in the US and you have the ammunition to take volatility significantly higher.
