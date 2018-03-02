Emerging Money Audio Blog January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018

As the week closes near the highs we grow increasingly more concerned about overbought conditions in the markets. 

The SPY has never been this overbought on a weekly RSI and Emerging Market equities are nearing sell signals for the first time years on fund flows.

The President hasn't stopped the bleeding in the US Dollar after all and yet rates and inflation tick higher.  What does it mean?

