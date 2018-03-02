Emerging Money Audio Blog January 26, 2018
By Richard Rittorno On January 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment
As the week closes near the highs we grow increasingly more concerned about overbought conditions in the markets.
The SPY has never been this overbought on a weekly RSI and Emerging Market equities are nearing sell signals for the first time years on fund flows.
The President hasn't stopped the bleeding in the US Dollar after all and yet rates and inflation tick higher. What does it mean?
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: emerging market • fund flows • markets • RSI
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country