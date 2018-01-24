Emerging Money Audio Blog January 24, 2018

What??? The US Treasury Secretary is talking down the US Dollar?

Wow, I thought I woke up in China...or at least from a dream where the US is engaging in the same practice they accuse China of: manipulating their currency.

What are the implications for asset allocation from a continued move lower in the Dollar? Listen in to an extensive discussion of what may be the next leg of the inverse Dollar trade.

Also discussed on todays call: Alibaba, the Mexican Peso, and Copper.

Tune into your account for more information.