Emerging Money Audio Blog January 18, 2018

By On January 18, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Global rates are at their peak of this cycle and breakout from here holds the double edged sword of real fiscal follow through growth and fear of inflation.

Speaking of fear, FOMO (of missing out..) pushing equities to extreme sentiment readings and low levels of cash...

We discuss Apple, IBM and more...tune into your account.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply