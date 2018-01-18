Emerging Money Audio Blog January 18, 2018

Global rates are at their peak of this cycle and breakout from here holds the double edged sword of real fiscal follow through growth and fear of inflation.
Speaking of fear, FOMO (of missing out..) pushing equities to extreme sentiment readings and low levels of cash...
We discuss Apple, IBM and more...tune into your account.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country