Emerging Money Audio Blog January 16, 2018

On the call today we give some trading thoughts related to Fridays option expiration and where we see overheated conditions.

We continue to watch the Dollar and global bond markets for pressure on equities. The Dollar's move may pose a bigger threat than markets are prepared for. What do we mean?

Oil remains well big and we highlight the sub-sector outperformance for 2018 as well as hedging strategies that may benefit some E&P names.

