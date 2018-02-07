Emerging Money Audio Blog February 7, 2018

As markets in the US and Europe continue to rally back, the Dollar is the story of the day.

While overall volatility is well off the peak highs of Monday, today we're seeing a reversal intraday as volatility moves higher with every tic of the US Dollar. The Dollar index has quietly moved 2% in three sessions and multiple asset classes are not enjoying the move.

Oil and EM are under pressure with the former breaking through a key technical level. China is a major under performer from HK. We outline our views on the path forward from here.

