Emerging Money Audio Blog February 5, 2018

By On February 5, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Markets finally give way to the pressure of a coiled VIX and realities of extreme positioning, meeting reality of fundamentals. 

We recap the extraordinary day on Wall Street and tell you what if anything has changed in the investment landscape from this morning.

 

Tune into your account for more information.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply