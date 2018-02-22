Emerging Money Audio Blog February 22

A day after the Fed minutes markets are bouncing with less authority and more trepidation than they were prior to the release.

We are sure there is significant anxiety into the Powell testimony next week.

We continue to believe emerging market equities are going to outperform in this rate cycle and the structural challenges for the US Dollar to move higher are rooted in our view.

