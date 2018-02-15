Emerging Money Audio Blog February 15

The market moves from fear of rising rates to embracing the change in rates?
Im not sure either situation is a positive for investors medium term, and after the market has rallied now 50% off the floor we are no longer oversold. We give you our short to medium term trading approach.
Rising rates and a weaker Dollar are a function of the deficit and net real demand. Commodity equities and oil stocks are under the microscope for fresh opportunities.
Tune into your account for more information
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country