Emerging Money Audio Blog February 14

Markets reverse hard after a hot CPI number and suddenly a character change from the last 10 days is emerging.
While volatility falls what parts of the investing map remain oversold relative to others?
Is it possible that Bitcoin has led a recovery in broader markets?
Tagged with: CPI • markets • volatility
