Emerging Money Audio Blog February 1, 2018

As US stocks move into the Super Bowl of earnings tonight after the bell, with Apple, Amazon, and Google all reporting, Global markets continue to watch interest rates.
Extraordinary manufacturing data globally overnight supports higher interest rates and higher asset prices.
On the call today we discuss our tactical call to trading emerging markets after the recent pullback.
