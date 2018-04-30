Emerging Money Audio Blog April 30

A major week for global markets with the Fed meeting and a payroll number on Friday and a lot of earnings in between.
Great earnings are not enough and a rising rate environment as multiples compress.
How much should they compress and why do equity strategists seem to miss what equity analyst seem to understand?
earnings • global markets
