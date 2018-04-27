Emerging Money Audio Blog April 27

Mr. market telling investors “I’m in charge” and then asking the question “is that all you got?”.

This is what happens when expectations are for a great earnings season and it’s a great earnings season.

We update the stats on earnings season so far.

The Fed meets next week and while we don’t expect a rate hike, we do believe the market is under prepared for any increased hawkish tone on fed speak.

Have a great weekend.

