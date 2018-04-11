Emerging Money Audio Blog April 11

Syria provides yet another negative dynamic for markets that would not have paid attention to the growing list of market concerns a mere 3m ago.
Fed minutes today along with CPI continue the debate on inflation and how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in 2018 and into 2019.
Is it safe to take a shot at Russia and Turkey after enormous pullbacks?
Tune in to your account for more information.
