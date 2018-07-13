Emerging Money Audio Blog

Ok, lets get on with it: Earnings season begins and the banks are as good a place to start with so many questions related to the externalities for banks (the yield curve!).
What about their core business? We discuss the numbers from Citi, JPM, and co. Meanwhile NFLX on Monday offers the other side of the spectrum in the form of stocks that have massively outperformed and have a high bar into their earnigs. Stay tuned...
Also on the blog: Global markets, and what should we make of recent bounces in Germany Japan, and EM?
Have a great weekend.
Tagged with: Citi • EM • Germany Japan • jpm
