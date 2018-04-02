Emerging Money Audio Blog

Weekend headlines will do little to sooth the nerves of equity players despite the fact that the China’s trade tariff announcement was largely expected.
The week ahead provides a heavy slate of macro data that should reinforce the global economy is on solid footing despite recent moderation in industrial and confidence data.
The major event remains Friday’s payroll number and this comes after markets have pushed interest-rate fears to the back burner. That could change by the end of the week.
Earnings season is around the corner and this may be what markets need to focus on fundamentals.
Have a great week.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country