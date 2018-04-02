Emerging Money Audio Blog

Weekend headlines will do little to sooth the nerves of equity players despite the fact that the China’s trade tariff announcement was largely expected.

The week ahead provides a heavy slate of macro data that should reinforce the global economy is on solid footing despite recent moderation in industrial and confidence data.

The major event remains Friday’s payroll number and this comes after markets have pushed interest-rate fears to the back burner. That could change by the end of the week.

Earnings season is around the corner and this may be what markets need to focus on fundamentals.

Have a great week.