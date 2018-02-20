Emerging Money Audio Blog February 20

This morning markets confront the stronger Dollar and riding yields spurred on by Treasury auctions, looming Fed minutes and EU inflation data.
It is difficult to argue that despite better EPS targets and stronger macro backdrop that equities are worth more in a rising interest rate environment. Food for thought and we serve it up on todays Emerging Money blog.

