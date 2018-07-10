Emerging Money Audio Blog July 10

Markets are at a much needed crossroads of macro headlines on trade, political alliances, and economic data that may or may not be softening, and the bottom up dynamics of the 2Q earnings season.
Earnings hopefully bring the requisite attention on a strong corporate environment across many sectors. Ultimately however as investors we must all decide what has been priced in, and what is the multiple we should be paying for companies who are somewhere late in the economic cycle and with a Fed that is still intent on removing accommodation.
As asset allocator s we are making short and longer term assessments of where we see value and opportunity. The dislocations in emerging and foreign markets are compelling places to be both tactical and have longer term capital allocated. On todays call we discuss the set up for markets and we continue to believe the mighty Dollar will not stampede through the fragile field of higher risk markets.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country